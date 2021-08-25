Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aspen Investment Management Inc cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.8% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,291,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 96,721 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.43. The stock had a trading volume of 509,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,415,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $482.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

