Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Aspen Investment Management Inc reduced its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.4% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 121,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 106,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock traded up $5.85 on Tuesday, reaching $454.28. 196,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FICO. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.29.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total transaction of $8,634,154.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,669,429.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $33,124,471. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

