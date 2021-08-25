Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.97.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.81 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 1.50. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.66.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,766,000 after buying an additional 55,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $775,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.