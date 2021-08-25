ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) will post earnings of $4.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ASML’s earnings. ASML posted earnings per share of $2.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ASML will report full year earnings of $16.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.78 to $16.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $19.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.93 to $21.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ASML.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $807.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. ASML has a 1-year low of $343.25 and a 1-year high of $812.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $733.14. The company has a market capitalization of $338.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ASML by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,162,000 after buying an additional 73,860 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at $490,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 19.3% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 288.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

