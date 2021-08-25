Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Asensus Surgical stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. Asensus Surgical has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $527.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,162.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. Analysts expect that Asensus Surgical will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 525.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,707,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,792,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 85.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,387,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 9,560.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,542,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 268.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth about $8,776,000. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

