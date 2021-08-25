Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) were up 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 159,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 309,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96.

About Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF)

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.