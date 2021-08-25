Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Tim M. Wan Sells 20,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ASAN stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,053. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $80.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.53.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

