Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Announces $0.48 Dividend

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4773 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of ARESF stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Desjardins upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

