Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 256,936 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 35.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 471,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 256,936 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $91,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $5,130,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOW traded up $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.39. The stock had a trading volume of 115,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,262. The stock has a market cap of $145.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

