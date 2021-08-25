Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 29,135 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 29,135 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.38% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $72,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,880,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $1,714,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total value of $1,729,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total value of $2,264,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,628.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,627. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO traded up $5.91 on Wednesday, reaching $794.70. 483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,878. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $697.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.84. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $472.84 and a 12 month high of $789.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

