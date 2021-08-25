Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $51.79 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,556 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.12% of Simon Property Group worth $51,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.76.

NYSE SPG traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.81. 66,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,965. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $136.70. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

