Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $47.77 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 499,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,989 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $47,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 306.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,400 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 27.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,463,000 after buying an additional 769,227 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 55.2% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,893,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,125,000 after buying an additional 673,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,490,000 after buying an additional 628,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.65. 368,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,608,972. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.53. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

