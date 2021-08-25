Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 692,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,687 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 0.9% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of T-Mobile US worth $100,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,659,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 178.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 130,652 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.34. 48,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,316,911. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $175.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.73.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

