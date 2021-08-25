Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.60 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AT1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.03 ($8.27).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Shares of AT1 opened at €6.75 ($7.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 5.78. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 1 year high of €7.16 ($8.42). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €6.71.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.