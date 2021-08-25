ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by 43.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 122.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.1%.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $767.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.99.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 125.76%. Research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 54.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 907,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

