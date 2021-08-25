Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.190-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.74 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

ARLO opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.66% and a negative net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $98.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arlo Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.