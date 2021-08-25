Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,368 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in CarMax by 364.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth $33,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 9,433.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth $38,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

In other news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total value of $876,562.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $125.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $139.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.90.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

