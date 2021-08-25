Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,708 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in KeyCorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,672 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in KeyCorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,116 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $25,781,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 343.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,588,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after buying an additional 1,230,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

KEY stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

