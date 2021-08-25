Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $120.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $121.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.39.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.23.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

