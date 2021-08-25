Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.16 Million Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 233,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,397,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,255,000 after buying an additional 380,134 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 23,202 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 87,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CCL opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

