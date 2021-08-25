Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.86 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $80,797.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total value of $798,902.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $333,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,631 shares of company stock valued at $35,034,482 in the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks stock opened at $376.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $384.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $370.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

