Arik W. Ruchim Acquires 75,000 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 2.51. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.62.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. On average, research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIX shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

