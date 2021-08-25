Arianee (ARIA20) Market Capitalization Achieves $31.77 Million

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Arianee has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arianee has a total market capitalization of $31.77 million and approximately $21,867.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arianee coin can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00002512 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00053763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00126645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00158201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,868.18 or 0.99881964 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $502.65 or 0.01027376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.15 or 0.06501973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee’s launch date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,281 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

