Argus Increases Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target to $540.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price objective increased by Argus from $490.00 to $540.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $449.64.

Shares of TECH opened at $492.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $463.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $504.33.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,002.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $351,163.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,270 shares of company stock worth $24,558,593. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $1,757,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $29,485,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

