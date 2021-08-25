ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $548,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after buying an additional 2,082,363 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,868,000 after buying an additional 1,903,163 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,625,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $325,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $579,476.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,861 shares of company stock valued at $35,900,807. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

