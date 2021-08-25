ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $2,353,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 132.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $1,086,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 19.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,297,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $187.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.90. The company has a market cap of $173.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

