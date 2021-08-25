ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 55.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 13.8% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 139.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.29.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.97. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $128.77.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

