ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 52.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $10,710,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $279.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $328.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

