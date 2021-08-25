argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in argenx were worth $38,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in argenx by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,469,000 after purchasing an additional 871,508 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in argenx by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,917,000 after purchasing an additional 540,488 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 719,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,230,000 after purchasing an additional 302,188 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in argenx by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 309,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,260,000 after purchasing an additional 247,108 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,756,000 after purchasing an additional 215,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $343.25 on Wednesday. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $212.66 and a 52-week high of $382.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.91.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ARGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded argenx to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.62.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

