Apron Network (APN) Market Capitalization Hits $9.11 Million

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, Apron Network has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apron Network has a market cap of $9.11 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apron Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0975 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apron Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00054489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00053034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.51 or 0.00788251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00101800 BTC.

Apron Network Coin Profile

APN is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Apron Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apron Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apron Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apron Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.