Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 17.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Applied Materials by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $131.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.72. The firm has a market cap of $120.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.