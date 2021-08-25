Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Increased by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,693 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.0% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 408,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 23,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.31. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $151.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

