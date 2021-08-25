APIX (APIX) Price Hits $0.0630

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. APIX has a total market capitalization of $7.75 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, APIX has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One APIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00054246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00053029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.95 or 0.00785807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00101623 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

