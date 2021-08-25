ApeSwap Finance Price Tops $4.25 (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $221.08 million and $15.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.25 or 0.00008873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00052798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00122516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00155197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,067.53 or 1.00347422 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $490.58 or 0.01024147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.33 or 0.06545414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 52,181,925 coins and its circulating supply is 52,014,622 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

