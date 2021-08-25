Apartment Income REIT Corp. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Apartment Income REIT in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

AIRC has been the topic of several other reports. Truist increased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

AIRC stock opened at $49.58 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.08.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,742,000 after purchasing an additional 209,486 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 60,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 43,735 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $241,089,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 116,045 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.73%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

