Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Trek Metals Limited (ASX:TKM) Stock

Trek Metals Limited (ASX:TKM) insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,000.00 ($47,857.14).

About Trek Metals

Trek Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa and Australia. The company explores for zinc, lead, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Pincunah and Jimblebar gold and base metal projects covering an area of approximately 267 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region.

