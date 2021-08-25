Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S reduced its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for about 0.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Anthem were worth $38,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 39.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,037,000 after acquiring an additional 956,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after acquiring an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth approximately $187,713,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 50.9% in the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,720,000 after acquiring an additional 392,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 108.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after acquiring an additional 335,963 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.17. The stock has a market cap of $91.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

