Andrew P. Studdert Acquires 10,000 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,759.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ TH opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Target Hospitality Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $387.96 million, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.04.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 5.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 247,320 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,410,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 53,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TH. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

