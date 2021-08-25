Andrew P. Studdert Acquires 10,000 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,759.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ TH opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Target Hospitality Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $387.96 million, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.04.
Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on TH. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.
Target Hospitality Company Profile
Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.
