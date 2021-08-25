Analyzing Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) and Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) and Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Katapult and Triton International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Katapult N/A N/A -$31.93 million N/A N/A Triton International $1.31 billion 2.75 $329.78 million $4.61 11.57

Triton International has higher revenue and earnings than Katapult.

Profitability

This table compares Katapult and Triton International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katapult N/A -538.69% -17.69% Triton International 28.03% 24.42% 4.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.2% of Katapult shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Triton International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Triton International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Katapult and Triton International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katapult 0 0 1 0 3.00 Triton International 0 0 3 0 3.00

Katapult currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.18%. Triton International has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.78%. Given Katapult’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Katapult is more favorable than Triton International.

Summary

Triton International beats Katapult on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc., doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership. The company offers its services to acquire the online or in-store purchases of electronics, appliances, furniture, musical instruments, and more. Katapult Group, Inc. was formerly known as Cognical Inc and changed its name to Katapult Group, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services. As of December 31, 2020, its total fleet consisted of 3.7 million containers and chassis representing 6.2 million twenty-foot equivalent units or 7.0 million cost equivalent units. The company also purchases containers from shipping line customers and other sellers, as well as resells these containers to container retailers and users. It operates in Asia, Europe, the Americas, Bermuda, and internationally. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

