Analyzing Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Romeo Power and Meritor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25 Meritor 0 1 5 0 2.83

Romeo Power presently has a consensus price target of $10.18, suggesting a potential upside of 104.73%. Meritor has a consensus price target of $29.20, suggesting a potential upside of 22.90%. Given Romeo Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Meritor.

Risk & Volatility

Romeo Power has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritor has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Romeo Power and Meritor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $8.97 million 72.69 -$7.62 million ($0.54) -9.20 Meritor $3.04 billion 0.55 $245.00 million $1.12 21.21

Meritor has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power. Romeo Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meritor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.8% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Meritor shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Meritor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and Meritor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power N/A -34.33% -22.08% Meritor 3.79% 25.77% 5.00%

Summary

Meritor beats Romeo Power on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc. engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications. The Aftermarket and Industrial segment provides axles, brakes, drivelines, suspension parts and other replacement parts to commercial vehicle and industrial aftermarket customers in North America and Europe. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

