Analyzing Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Altisource Portfolio Solutions and Sharing Economy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Portfolio Solutions -24.84% N/A -23.49% Sharing Economy International N/A N/A -84.93%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and Sharing Economy International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Portfolio Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altisource Portfolio Solutions and Sharing Economy International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Portfolio Solutions $365.55 million 0.38 -$67.16 million ($4.31) -2.02 Sharing Economy International $50,000.00 78.00 -$6.72 million N/A N/A

Sharing Economy International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.9% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharing Economy International has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Altisource Portfolio Solutions beats Sharing Economy International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. The company also offers Hubzu, an online real estate auction platform, as well as real estate auction, real estate brokerage, and asset management services; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes. In addition, it provides mortgage origination loan fulfillment, certification and certification insurance services, technologies, title insurance agent, settlement, real estate valuation services, residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation, foreclosure trustee, and commercial loan servicing technology services. Further, the company operates Pointillist, a customer journey analytics platform, as well as offers TrelixTM Connect, Vendorly, RentRange, and other platform solutions. It serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, banks, asset managers, servicers, investors, non-bank loan originators, correspondent lenders, and mortgage bankers. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International, Inc. develops technologies, products and services with a view to minimise pollution and wastage to protect the environment. It operates through the following segments: Dyeing and Finishing Equipment and Sharing Economy. The Dyeing and Finishing Equipment segment involves in the manufacture and sell of textile dyeing and finishing machines. The Sharing Economy segment targets the technology and global sharing economy markets, by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships that will drive the global development of sharing through economical rental business models. The company was founded by Jian Hua Wu in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

