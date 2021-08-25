Analysts Set Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) PT at C$56.83

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

TSE:STLC opened at C$47.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$8.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Stelco’s payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

