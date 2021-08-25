Analysts Set Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target at $121.80

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,180. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.94. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter worth approximately $25,271,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 133.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 156,465 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 71.8% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 143,834 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 14.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,427,000 after purchasing an additional 129,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 23.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after purchasing an additional 120,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

