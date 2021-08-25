Analysts Set Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) PT at $197.71

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.71.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,335,866,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,270 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $845,686,000 after purchasing an additional 175,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Lear by 10.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,966,000 after acquiring an additional 196,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Lear by 0.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,812,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $317,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEA traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,251. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. Lear has a twelve month low of $103.35 and a twelve month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lear will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

