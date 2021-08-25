Analysts Set Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Price Target at $67.00

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

INGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at $119,186,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $595,808.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 727,887 shares of company stock valued at $42,393,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Inogen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Inogen during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inogen during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Inogen during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inogen during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. Inogen has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $82.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -508.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

