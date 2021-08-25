Analysts Set Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Price Target at $32.33

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $29.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

