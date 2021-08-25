Analysts Set Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) PT at $23.50

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCJ. TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 211,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.6% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 95,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.19. 1,894,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,163,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86. Cameco has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

