Analysts Set Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target at $20.09

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.09.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NGLOY shares. Berenberg Bank set a $20.09 price objective on Anglo American and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.06. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.40%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

