Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

8/25/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

8/20/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/11/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/4/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/2/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/29/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/20/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/20/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/19/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/16/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $144.40 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/8/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/5/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/29/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/28/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.40. 1,468,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,119. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.91.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.66%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after purchasing an additional 409,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,819,000 after purchasing an additional 429,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,288,000 after purchasing an additional 261,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

