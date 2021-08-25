Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cineplex (CGX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cineplex (TSE: CGX) recently:

8/14/2021 – Cineplex was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$12.00.

8/13/2021 – Cineplex had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “sector peform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Cineplex had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$12.00.

8/13/2021 – Cineplex had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Cineplex had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$11.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Cineplex had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Cineplex had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Cineplex had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CGX stock traded up C$0.37 on Tuesday, hitting C$13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 442,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,825. Cineplex Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.32 and a 52-week high of C$16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$844.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.13.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

